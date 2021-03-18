You Can Own Your Very Own Waterfall With This Quaint Maine Camp

Mainers know that going 'upta camp' doesn't usually mean heading to a campground or a camp with a bunch of kids for the summer. Camp for Mainers is typically a modest cabin up north. Usually somewhere nearly impossible to find for the average visitor.

If you've ever dreamed of owning your own camp there's a gem up in Aroostook County in Moro Plantation, about 40 minutes west of Houlton, and just over an hour north of Millinocket.

What makes this property unique is that the land has a waterfall on it.

Own Your Very Own Waterfall With This Quaint Maine Camp The property is listed by Karen Rockwell of Rockwell Properties in the amount of $225,000. Check it out below!

John Travolta's 20-bedroom Mansion Is For Sale In Maine

[gallery gallerytitle="John Travolta's 20-bedroom Mansion Is For Sale In Maine" galleryid="698:226550"]