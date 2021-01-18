You Can Now Take Your Maine Hunters Safety Course Online

I grew up in a family full of people who love to hunt and fish, and then I grew up and married a lover of the outdoors. I never had much of an interest to hunt, but after spending a few hours here and there in the woods with my husband, I decided 2020 would be the year I did it.

Unfortunately, the Coronavirus arrived pretty early on in 2020, and it really put a damper on my hunting plans. With everything closing and not many gatherings happening, I couldn't seem to find a hunter's safety course that worked within my needs. 2020 came and went, here we are in 2021, and now more than ever I want to take up the sport of hunting.

While searching for upcoming Hunter Safety courses, I stumbled upon a Hunter Safety Course that I can take right online, in the comfort of my own home. How cool, right? The website is called Hunter-ed and is super simple to use. It basically walks you step by step thru the process of becoming hunter safety certified.

I plan on spending a chunk of my upcoming weekend taking the online course because 2021 is all about trying new things and making memories as a family; if you've also been on the lookout, I highly recommend checking out this site.

