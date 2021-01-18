Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday (M.L.King Day) ~ Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Highs around 27/-3 Celsius.

Monday Night ~ Mostly cloudy this evening, then partial clearing overnight with a low near 7 above/-14C.

Tuesday ~ Becoming mostly sunny, brisk and colder, High near 17/-9C.

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy, Lows near zero/-18C.

Wednesday ~Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of snow showers. Daytime highs around 14/-10.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday : A chance of flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Scattered flurries before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -9. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18.

WEATHER PERSPECTIVES:

The weather over the past weekend was a mix of rain and snow that left vehicles frozen in a sheet of ice. Take time getting your car ready for the day.

This month has been more mild than years past. Most people are seeing a decrease in their heating costs as temperatures are above normal.

Plow truck drivers are finding more time to make way for more snow.

This week, we’ll see some snow flurries and showers. It’s a good time to get out and make sure the path to your front door is clear of ice. It’s also a good time to clear the trail to your fuel tanks.

keep in mind too, if you have postal deliveries, clear a safe path for the mail to be delivered. Also, knock down the overhanging icicles.

The good news is the days are staying lighter later. An average of about 2 minutes per day is being added after Dec 21. Every month after, we'll see almost an hour of more daylight.

