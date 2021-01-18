Earthquake in Washington County Sunday January 17

Tomislav Zivkovic via Thinkstock

Did you feel it? There was a reported earthquake in Washington County on Sunday, January 17th.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a science bureau within the Department of Interior, a earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale occurred 4 kilometers southeast of Centerville, Maine at 1:37 p.m.

Photo USGS

According to Wikepedia, Centrville had a population of 26 in the 2000 census. As of 2003, the town meeting voted to dissolve the town government and return it to unincorporated territory; the disincorporation was effective as of July 1, 2004. The former town is now included in the North Washington Unorganized Territory.

