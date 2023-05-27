You Can Bid on the Actual Bar From the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’

“Afternoon, everybody”! “(Your name here)!

Any Cheers fan’s dream can finally be realized, as the set from the greatest sitcom of all time is up for auction. And wouldn’t it be nice if it wound up back home in New England?

A collector told the Associated Press that before he acquired it, the famous bar set was crammed into studio storage with a dead skunk (cue a joke from Carla about Cliff’s prom date.)

If you’ve got the cash, head over to Heritage Auction’s website, where the bidding starts…a bit higher than the total Sam Malone paid to buy it back in 1990.

You can also bid on other items such as the set from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, which itself made a Cheers cameo.

The auction coincides with the 30th anniversary of the sitcom’s final episode, which aired in 1993. The show, set in Boston, went out as the #1 rated program on television. The decision to end the show came after its star, Ted Danson, announced his departure in 1992, and plans to have his sidekick Woody take over never came to pass.

Perhaps someone at NBC had the same fears I do about the true, creepy origins of Woody Harrelson’s breakthrough character.

Though Cheers was never rebooted (nor were any official reunions produced), many characters reconvened on the spinoff series Frasier (which has not only been recently rebooted, but will also be set in Boston.)

Cheers stars George Wendt and John Ratzenberger appeared alongside the late, great Kirstie Alley (whom I feel saved the show in 1987) at the bar in an ad for Jenny Craig.

