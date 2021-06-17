World Renowned Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Gives Surprise Performances in Acadia National Park Thursday [VIDEO]

World renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised visitors at Jordan Pond and Otter Point in Acadia National Park on Thursday, June 17th with impromptu performances.

According to the Portland Press Herald U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will be joining Governor Mills, Senators Snowe and King and Congressman Jared Golden and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree at at Schoodic Point on Friday morning. Yo-Yo Ma and and several Wabanaki musicians will play a sunrise concert at 4:05 a.m. The concert is by invitation only.

Shout out to Lincoln Millstein from the Quietside Journal who was one of the first with the video.