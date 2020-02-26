Wong Launches Grand Slam for Red Sox in Tuesday’s Win [VIDEO]

Connor Wong, a catcher acquired by the Boston Red Sox in the Mookie Betts trade hit a grand slam on Tuesday, February 25th to help lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Spring Training action.

Wong who is battling to be the backup for Christian Vazquez hit his grand slam in the 5th inning when the Red Sox scored 8 runs.

Jackie Bradley Jr. also hit a homer, his 1st of the Spring. Mitch Moreland had a triple

Ryan Weber went 2 scoreless innings for Boston to start the game, just allowing 2 hits, while striking out 1. Brian Johnson pitched a scoreless 5th inning allowing 1 hit and striking out 1 for the win.

Boston is 2-2 this Spring, while the Orioles are 1-3. Boston will take on Pittsburgh Wednesday after starting at 1 p.m. in a game broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA