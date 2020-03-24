The cascade of movie postponements caused by coronavirus continues. Today, Warner Bros. announced that one of its biggest films of the year, Wonder Woman 1984, will not come out as scheduled in June. Instead, the movie will (hopefully) open in theaters in August.

Here’s Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich’s statement on the news, via Variety:

When we greenlit ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.

Warners made other changes to their release calendar as well. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In the Heights is now indefinitely delayed from its June 26 release date. The same goes for Scoob, the new 3D animated movie featuring the characters form Scooby-Doo. That was originally scheduled to open in theaters on May 15.

There’s not much Warner Bros. could do about any of this at this point. Movie theaters around the world are closed for the foreseeable future. These are all potentially huge films; they’re not going to go straight to VOD like some smaller films have opted to do in recent days. So Warner Bros. will wait for the time to be right to release these films. If it’s August, at this point that would be good news.

Here’s Patty Jenkins’ comment on the news, writing that she made the film “for the big screen” and that she is praying “for better times for all” by August.

Gal Gadot weighed in as well, writing “in these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead.”