Woman and Baby Escape Crash in Woodland

A rollover crash on Route 161 in Woodland Monday morning sent a woman and her baby to the hospital.

Maine State Police say 32-year-old Ashley Brydon of Woodland was traveling north on the New Sweden Road with her 1-year-old son shortly after 10 a.m. Brydon’s 2008 Ford pickup drove into slush in the middle of the road, which caused her to lose control.

The truck crashed into a snow bank and plowed into the snow for about 10 feet before hitting a frozen section of the snow bank, police say. The pickup then rolled onto the passenger side.

With the help of people who stopped, the woman and her son were able to get out of the vehicle. Caribou Fire and Ambulance arrived within minutes and transported Brydon and her child to Cary Medical Center where they were evaluated and treated for minor injuries and released.

Maine Game Warden Ryan Fitzpatrick assisted Trooper Ted Martin at the scene. The pickup truck was towed by Beaulieu’s Garage in Caribou.