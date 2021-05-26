Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late Van Halen shredder Eddie Van Halen, used his father's famous Frankenstrat guitar on parts of his upcoming debut album with Mammoth WVH, due out next month.

That's what the 30-year-old rocker shared in the new issue of Total Guitar when asked if he employed the unmistakable rock totem on the self-titled Mammoth WVH. The guitar undoubtedly has much significance for the musician, especially after his dad died last year.

"Yeah, [for] a handful of it," Wolf responded when asked if the instrument makes an audible appearance on the record. "I played the original Frankenstein on the solo on 'Mammoth' and on 'Feel.'"

He added of using the renowned axe, "You feel the history. It's kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It's definitely quite the thing to hold it."

Elsewhere this week, Wolf used his unique social media presence to have some fun with his followers. When some on Twitter began questioning the meaning behind the giant grab illustrated on Wolfgang WVH's album art — it's a 2009 painting by artist John Brosio called "Fatigue 2" — the musician shared the dictionary entry for the word "Mammoth." He then turned the tables, jokingly probing Van Halen's 1984 artwork.

"Ok so, I get it's 1984 because of the Roman numerals," Wolf quipped, "but like… Why the baby? And why does he have wings? And.. why is he smoking?? Can someone explain this to me??"

Maybe Peter Griffin has an answer for him.

Mammoth WVH arrives June 11. So far, listeners have been treated the singles "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Think it Over," "Feel" and "Mammoth." Wolf debuted the Mammoth WVH live band on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February. Pre-orders for the album are available now.