Wolfgang Van Halen: No Eddie Van Halen, No Van Halen

Many bands are able to continue after the loss of a member if they find a replacement, but some musicians are just downright irreplaceable. Wolfgang Van Halen assures that he will never continue Van Halen without his father, declaring, "No Eddie Van Halen equals no Van Halen."

The legendary guitarist died on Oct. 6 after a long battle with cancer. His son had played bass in Van Halen ever since they reunited in the late 2000s, but he insists he will not tour under the name again as he feels it would be disrespectful.

People have been pressing WVH about the subject repeatedly on social media, especially Twitter. One user, in particular, said, "Never say never. If the money's right, you'll be there. And I'll be there to watch."

For what seems to be the billionth time, Van Halen shot that assumption down.

"I can confidently say I will never replace my father in Van Halen and tour around the world disrespecting my father’s memory. No EVH = No VH," he wrote. "Get the fuck over it, but if you can’t, just quit bothering me about it and demanding I do it when I’ve made it very clear how I feel."

"And especially quit acting all high and mighty like this turkey like I would throw away my morals for the right price. Fuck off, bro," he added.

Instead of harassing him again and again, leave Van Halen as the legacy it is and stay tuned for more music from his own project, titled Mammoth WVH. He released his first song "Distance" in November, and the record, which he sings and plays all the instrumentation on, will be out sometime in 2021.