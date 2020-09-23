Wintergreen Receives $10,000 Grant from Anonymous MCF Donor

Wintergreen Arts Center recently received a $10,000 grant for general support from an anonymous donor through the Maine Community Foundation.

Wintergreen is one of 20 arts centers across Maine to benefit from an anonymous Maine Community Foundation donor’s contribution of $200,000 in support of community theater programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We received this gift with such joy and surprise,” said Dottie Hutchins, Wintergreen’s executive director. “For someone to help so generously, yet anonymously during these unprecedented times, speaks volumes about them.”

In March 2020, the Wintergreen Arts Center discontinued its children’s arts programming and replaced it with free online arts education resources for families suddenly faced with homeschooling throughout the remainder of the traditional school year.

“We see this gift of support for Wintergreen during the COVID-19 pandemic as a vote of confidence in our programming, our teachers, and the people of Aroostook County,” said Hutchins.

Wintergreen resumed in-person programming during its summer arts program and has since relocated to a larger space at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

About Maine Community Foundation: Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

About Wintergreen Arts Center: The Wintergreen Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2006, and located in Presque Isle, Maine. Wintergreen is an organization based on the idea that creativity, advocacy, and community can produce great things. Our mission is to provide meaningful experiences that encourage an appreciation of the arts, stimulate creativity and innovation, and offer an artistic community space where all are welcome.