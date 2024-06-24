Win tickets to see James Taylor in Bangor on Sunday, June 30

Win tickets to see James Taylor on Sunday, June 30 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’re giving away several pairs of tickets.

Waterfront Concerts Waterfront Concerts loading...

Winners will get Email

We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.

Enter to Win

More Info

For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker