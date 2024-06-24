Win tickets to see James Taylor in Bangor on Sunday, June 30
Win tickets to see James Taylor on Sunday, June 30 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor.
Easy to Win Tickets
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’re giving away several pairs of tickets.
Winners will get Email
We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.
Enter to Win
More Info
For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.
