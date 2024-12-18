Congratulations to the Winners

Shout Out to the Winners. You will get an email with all the information on your tickets.

Contest Expired

Thank you to everyone who entered. More contests are on the way soon.

Original Contest

Win Tickets to Brit Floyd at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

Win tickets to Brit Floyd Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, August 21.

Winners will get Email

We will email the winners. Make sure you have a valid email and check it regularly.

Easy to Win Tickets

Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. We’ll email the winners.

Enter to Win

More Info at Waterfront Concerts

Must be 18-years-old or older to win. For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.

Wicked Tickets Sponsor

This Wicked Ticket giveaway is sponsored by Hillside, Mars Hill and Star City IGA.

