Willie Nelson Announces Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and More
Willie Nelson is ready to hit the road again in 2022.
The legendary singer-songwriter has announced dates for his annual Outlaw Music Festival that will include appearances from ZZ Top, Jason Isbell, Gov't Mule, Larkin Poe and more.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date," Nelson said in a press release. "I just can’t wait to get back on the road again."
The run of shows will kick off June 24 in St. Louis and wrap up nearly three months later on Sept. 13 in Bridgeport, Conn. Various performers will join Nelson and his band for select shows throughout the tour. A complete list of concert dates, with their respective scheduled performers, can be seen below.
“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night”, Keith Wortman, cofounder of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour added. "We are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”
Willie Nelson and Family Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2022
June 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
June 25 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
June 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
July 1 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & the Dukes
Allison Russell
July 2 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & the Dukes
Allison Russell
July 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
July 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
August 12: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
August 13 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
August 14 - Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
September 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
September 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
September 11 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
September 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer