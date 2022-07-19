What’s the All-Time Highest Temperature for Your Maine Town?

It looks like we're headed for a heatwave this week! Today and tomorrow we are in the 90s with a heat index close to 100 degrees. The record for today in Portland is 95 degrees...glad we're not going to hit that!

What Were the Hottest Days Ever in Portland?

According to ClimateSpy, here are the 5 hottest days in Portland history.

2 Aug 1975 102.9°F

23 Jul 2011 100°F

28 Jun 1991 98.1°F

18 Aug 1987 97°F

16 Jun 1988 97°F

Want to see the hottest day ever in your Maine town? CHECK IT OUT from the wicked smart people at Plantmaps:

Anson: 102 °F (39°C) on July 11, 1911

Augusta: 100 °F (38°C) on August 5, 1955

Bangor: 102 °F (39°C) on August 2, 1975

Belfast: 98 °F (37°C) on July 19, 1946

Bridgewater: 96 °F (36°C) on August 2, 1975

Caribou: 96 °F (36°C) on May 22, 1977

Churchill Dam: 99 °F (37°C) on August 5, 2016

Corinna: 97 °F (36°C) on May 23, 1977

Dover-Foxcroft: 98 °F (37°C) on July 6, 1982

Farmington: 104 °F (40°C) on July 10, 1911

Fort Kent: 98 °F (37°C) on June 29, 1893

Gardiner: 103 °F (39°C) on August 2, 1975

Houlton: 99 °F (37°C) on August 2, 1975

Jackman: 102 °F (39°C) on July 5, 1897

Kennebunkport: 99 °F (37°C) on July 23, 2011

Millinocket: 98 °F (37°C) on July 7, 1952

Newcastle: 101 °F (38°C) on August 2, 1975

Portland: 103 °F (39°C) on August 2, 1975

Presque Isle: 99 °F (37°C) on June 15, 1988

Princeton: 101 °F (38°C) on June 17, 1988

Rangeley: 94 °F (34°C) on September 10, 2002

Rockport: 96 °F (36°C) on July 21, 1991

Rockwood: 97 °F (36°C) on August 3, 1975

Rockwood: 97 °F (36°C) on June 26, 1980

Sanford: 101 °F (38°C) on August 2, 1975

Van Buren: 96 °F (36°C) on June 19, 2020

Waterville: 101 °F (38°C) on August 1, 1975

Woodland: 102 °F (39°C) on August 18, 1935

The hottest day ever recorded in Maine was in 1911 in Bridgton when it hit 105 degrees on July 10.

Street Maps Street Maps loading...

No complaining about this hot stuff...this is the weather we wish for on those cold and windy mornings in February!

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born