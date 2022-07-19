What’s the All-Time Highest Temperature for Your Maine Town?
It looks like we're headed for a heatwave this week! Today and tomorrow we are in the 90s with a heat index close to 100 degrees. The record for today in Portland is 95 degrees...glad we're not going to hit that!
What Were the Hottest Days Ever in Portland?
According to ClimateSpy, here are the 5 hottest days in Portland history.
2 Aug 1975 102.9°F
23 Jul 2011 100°F
28 Jun 1991 98.1°F
18 Aug 1987 97°F
16 Jun 1988 97°F
Want to see the hottest day ever in your Maine town? CHECK IT OUT from the wicked smart people at Plantmaps:
Anson: 102 °F (39°C) on July 11, 1911
Augusta: 100 °F (38°C) on August 5, 1955
Bangor: 102 °F (39°C) on August 2, 1975
Belfast: 98 °F (37°C) on July 19, 1946
Bridgewater: 96 °F (36°C) on August 2, 1975
Caribou: 96 °F (36°C) on May 22, 1977
Churchill Dam: 99 °F (37°C) on August 5, 2016
Corinna: 97 °F (36°C) on May 23, 1977
Dover-Foxcroft: 98 °F (37°C) on July 6, 1982
Farmington: 104 °F (40°C) on July 10, 1911
Fort Kent: 98 °F (37°C) on June 29, 1893
Gardiner: 103 °F (39°C) on August 2, 1975
Houlton: 99 °F (37°C) on August 2, 1975
Jackman: 102 °F (39°C) on July 5, 1897
Kennebunkport: 99 °F (37°C) on July 23, 2011
Millinocket: 98 °F (37°C) on July 7, 1952
Newcastle: 101 °F (38°C) on August 2, 1975
Portland: 103 °F (39°C) on August 2, 1975
Presque Isle: 99 °F (37°C) on June 15, 1988
Princeton: 101 °F (38°C) on June 17, 1988
Rangeley: 94 °F (34°C) on September 10, 2002
Rockport: 96 °F (36°C) on July 21, 1991
Rockwood: 97 °F (36°C) on August 3, 1975
Rockwood: 97 °F (36°C) on June 26, 1980
Sanford: 101 °F (38°C) on August 2, 1975
Van Buren: 96 °F (36°C) on June 19, 2020
Waterville: 101 °F (38°C) on August 1, 1975
Woodland: 102 °F (39°C) on August 18, 1935
The hottest day ever recorded in Maine was in 1911 in Bridgton when it hit 105 degrees on July 10.
No complaining about this hot stuff...this is the weather we wish for on those cold and windy mornings in February!