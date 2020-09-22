Why is There Now a Storage Bin Shortage in Maine?

Went to buy a clear plastic bin, and ran into an empty shelf.

At Walmart in Falmouth, just wanted to pick up a clear bin with a lid.

TownsquareMedia

Found the shelf bare! One bin with no lid! Okay, what did I miss? Why are storage bins in short supply? It's not just Walmart. Apparently Dollar Stores are lacking them and shelves are bare everywhere. In particular, clear bins. Mmmm. There have been some theories as to why:

to hold toilet paper

new Netflix show about organizing with clear bins

school

doomsday preperation

I don't know why, but I am curious if anyone else has had trouble finding bins...or something else. I still see empty shelves for cleanign supplies. Six months after the world shut down, I still can't get cleaning supplies.

I can still remember back in late March thinking, well...at least summer will be back to normal. I think we are in this for a quite some time. In the meantime, I'm on the hunt for clear bins!