Where Do New England States High School Graduation Rates Rank?

We all want the best for our kids and that includes a good education. As parents though, we can't help but worry about our children. We all hope that when all is said and done, we watch them walk across that stage in cap and gown and pick up their high school diploma after spending most of their life, up to this point, learning.

Not every student completes their high school education, however. The good news is that in the United States, graduation rates are on the rise. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that graduation rates in the United States were at 86%, a number that has been increasing for about 10 years.

But what about our little corner of the country here in New England. How are our graduation rates?

The U.S. Career Institute did a state-by-state breakdown of the data to show how each state in the country ranked based on the percentage of adults 25 and over that have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Montana came out on top at 94%, but several New England States aren't far behind. Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have a 93% graduation rate. As you go further south the numbers drop slightly with Connecticut and Massachusetts at 92% and Rhode Island at 89%.

That's good news! All six of the New England states are above the national average. Who's bringing the national average down? That would be California with an 83% graduation rate.

So add "a good education" as one of the many reasons to live in New England.



By USCareerInstitute.edu

These 50 Restaurants Closed in Maine and We Wish They Would Come Back A nostalgic list that makes your belly growl. Do you remember them?

Maine's 16 Counties Ranked By How Much Money People Make Here's the list of every county in Maine ranked by median household income from lowest to highest.