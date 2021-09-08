When & Where Can You Find The Best Maine Foliage 2021
2021 has been an interesting year to say the least, that includes the weather. What started as a drought across most of the state ended up rebounding with a surplus of moisture for most places in Maine, but not everywhere.
Strawberry, blueberries, and even apples have matured faster than usual. Now with labor day behind us, the race for the fall foliage season is in full speed ahead. But where is the best place to see this years most bold and bright colors?
According to a report by WCSH, foliage experts indicate that northern Maine is still experiencing a drought and that has caused some stress on the trees. Northern Maine can expect to see a fast but bright foliage season that most likely will not last long, expect the colors to peak by the end of this month, with leaves hitting the ground faster than normal.
In central and southern Maine the trees are not as drought stressed and that will help the color last longer. According to the report expect peak foliage to hit in mid to late October but the colors are not expected to be as vibrant.
