When & Where Can You Find The Best Maine Foliage 2021

2021 has been an interesting year to say the least, that includes the weather. What started as a drought across most of the state ended up rebounding with a surplus of moisture for most places in Maine, but not everywhere.

Strawberry, blueberries, and even apples have matured faster than usual. Now with labor day behind us, the race for the fall foliage season is in full speed ahead. But where is the best place to see this years most bold and bright colors?

According to a report by WCSH, foliage experts indicate that northern Maine is still experiencing a drought and that has caused some stress on the trees. Northern Maine can expect to see a fast but bright foliage season that most likely will not last long, expect the colors to peak by the end of this month, with leaves hitting the ground faster than normal.

In central and southern Maine the trees are not as drought stressed and that will help the color last longer. According to the report expect peak foliage to hit in mid to late October but the colors are not expected to be as vibrant.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!