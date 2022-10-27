What Are Your ‘Go-To’ Stephen King Movies To Watch On Halloween?

Planning a night of scary movies on Halloween? Bangor’s most famous resident is responsible for many of them!

Since Halloween is almost here, we are 100% invested in all things spooky. It seems like the perfect time to take a deep dive into the collected works of Stephen King, which is no small feat.

Halloween is on a Monday this year, so that means you could have a lazy weekend marathon of scary flix!

There have been over 60 of his published works that have been turned into either feature films, or mini-series, and there are several in development to come to a screen near you. When you are that prolific, it is hard to narrow it down to just one choice, but some of his film adaptations are so iconic that it seems like a perfect subject to explore.

The websiteIGN recently ranked their picks for "The 12 Best Stephen King Movies Of All-Time"

Here is how the list breaks down:

#12 The Dead Zone

#11 Gerald's Game

#10 The Mist

#9 Creepshow

#8 The Green Mile

#7 Stand By Me

#6 IT-Chapter One

#5 Doctor Sleep

#4 Carrie

#3 Misery

#2 The Shining

#1 The Shawshank Redemption

Not all of these are horror stories, but you could certainly make a solid and scary Halloween night of viewing from several of these titles.

Happy viewing...and Happy Halloween!!