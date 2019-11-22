You need a hard rock and metal playlist for the weekend, and we've got you covered! Every Friday, we'll refresh this playlist with new songs released during the week, mixed in with tracks heard over the last couple months and tease albums that have yet to come out. Weekly Wire covers all styles of rock and metal — don't be bashful.

New Albums Out Jan. 3

Blackguard - Storm (self-released)

Cardinal Sin - Lucified (Machine Man)

Horrid - As We Forget Our Past (Dunkelheit)

Humans Etcetera - A Normal Temporary Reaction to Life Events (Nefarious)

Perdition Hearse - Mala Fide (Nuclear War Now!)

Stabbing Westward - Dead and Gone EP (Drugstore Records)

Unbounded Terror - Faith in Chaos (Xtreem)

Follow the Weekly Wire playlist here and listen below.