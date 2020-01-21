Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -22. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -22. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Tuesday Night : Scattered flurries after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -12. South wind around 6 mph.

: Scattered flurries after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -12. South wind around 6 mph. Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -11. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -11. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind around 6 mph. Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Thursday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Friday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Friday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Saturday : Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Saturday Night: A slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

