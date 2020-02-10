Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Winter Weather Advisory until February 10, 02:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Monday : Snow before noon, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. High near 31. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

: Snow before noon, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. High near 31. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Monday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Calm wind.

: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Calm wind. Tuesday : A slight chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night : A chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

: A chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Wednesday : A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night : A slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

: A slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday : Snow likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

: Snow likely, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Night : Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

: Snow showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday : A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around -15.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around -15. Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.

: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Saturday Night : A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.