Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Wind Advisory in effect from September 30, 08:00 AM EDT until September 30, 05:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wednesday: Rain. High near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of rain, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

