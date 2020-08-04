Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Tuesday ~ Increasing clouds with a chance of rain late this afternoon. Highs around 78/26 Celsius

A Tropical Storm Watch is posted for Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Tuesday Night ~ Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Winds picking up overnight. Lows near 65/18C

Wednesday ~ Rain, heavy at times in the morning, tapering to showers in the afternoon. Thunderstorms possible. Windy with highs around 78/26 Celsius. Wind gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night ~ A chance of showers in the evening then clearing overnight. Lows near 58/15C

Thursday ~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 75/24 Celsius

Tuesday : Isolated showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night : A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. Light southeast wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday : Rain likely before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night : A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday : Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

