Do You Know the State Fossil? Impress Friends With This List of Maine’s Official Things
You probably know that Maine's official animal is the Moose and that our official tree is a White Pine, but you may not know some of the other "official things" of Maine. We have an official fossil. An official herb. An official soft drink and sweetener. Even an official ballad. And our official dessert should not be confused with our official treat. So try and memorize several of these and impress all your fellow Mainers at your next get-together!
What Are All The Official Things of Maine?
- Maine State Animal: Moose
- Maine State Ballad: "The Ballad of the 20th Maine" by The Ghost of Paul Revere
- Maine State Berry: Blueberry
- Maine State Gemstone: Tourmaline
- Maine State Crustacean: Lobster
- Maine State Dessert: Blueberry pie
- Maine State Fish: Landlocked salmon
- Maine State Flower: White Pine Cone and Tassel
- Maine State Fossil: Pertica quadrifaria
- Maine State Herb: Wintergreen. There are only two states with official Herbs!
- Maine State Insect: Honey bee
- Maine State Motto: Dirigo(I Lead)
- Maine State Nickname: The Pine Tree State
- State Soil: Chesuncook
- State Song: "State of Maine Song" by Roger Vinton Snow
- State Bird: Black-capped Chickadee
- State Cat: Maine Coon Cat
- State Treat: Whoopie pie
- State Tree: Eastern White Pine
- State Vessel: Bowdoin
- State Beverage: Moxie
- Maine State Sweetener- Maine Maple Syrup
What else do we need official things for? Should there be an official lighthouse? An official beer?
