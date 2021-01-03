UPDATE: Waterville Police Reportedly On The Scene Of A Shooting

UPDATE: January 3rd, 2021 at 1:30 PM

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, a two year old boy was shot and seriously injured in yesterday's incident.

He was initially taken to Thayer Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. He is currently listed in critical condition.

A police investigation has found that one of the three children living in the home retrieved the firearm from where it was secured in a closet, loaded the weapon, and a round was fired.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

The original story follows...

According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville police are reportedly investigating a shooting that happened around Noon at a Western Avenue residence.

Just after 1 PM on Saturday (January 2nd), police were on the scene at 92 Western Avenue in Waterville.

Reports indicate there were multiple cruisers at the house where the incident reportedly occurred. At least two adults were outside and a child was seen inside one of the cruisers.

Currently, there is no word on injuries.

At the time of this writing, police have not made an official statement.

