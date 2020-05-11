Could the Warped Tour really be making a return under a new name? That's what festival founder Kevin Lyman has suggested in a tweet, responding to a fan's question about a potential 2021 run.

For 25 years, the festival served as a fixture of pop-punk, emo and alternative music, serving as a launching pad for countless artists. In 2019, Lyman laid this long-running tour to rest with three festival destination events in Mountain View, Calif., Cleveland, Ohio and Atlantic City, N.J.

It does appear, however, that some event is in the works with the summer of 2021 in the crosshairs, filling the void for fans such as one Twitter user, who directed a comment at Lyman, stating, "If @KevinLyman doesn't bring Warped Tour back next summer, there's nothing for us emo kids to live for."

The fest's founder replied, "It might just be called something else," leaving imaginations to run wild.

When concerts and festivals will be able to return, however, has been the question on every fan's mind of late as the coronavirus pandemic has brought the live event industry to a standstill.

On May 15, Arkansas will be hosting a socially-distanced concert that introduced the concept of "fan pods" while Denmark and South Korea have already experimented with drive-in concerts. California governor Gavin Newsom forecasted that the public should not expect concerts to come back until there is a vaccine or herd immunity.

