Maine Game Wardens Recover Body of Masardis Man

Maine Game Wardens said they have recovered the body of a 78-year-old Masardis man Tuesday morning after searching through the night.

78-Year-Old Went Fishing on Aroostook River

Donald Whipple was reported missing at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday night. He had gone fishing on the Aroostook River in Masardis around 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Wardens said his family reported him missing after they started searching for him when he did not return.

Canoe Located and Search with K9s

Members of the Warden Service found his canoe and pulled it to shore with his fishing gear still in it. A search of the river water and the riverbanks followed. Wardens searched with K9s and on foot through the night, but were not able to find Whipple.

Warden Service Airboat Team Called In

Additional Maine Game Wardens were called in around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning to help with the search. An airboat was launched around 7:30 a.m. to help search the river. The Warden Service Airboat Team located and recovered the body of Donald Whipple around 9:40 a.m. Officials said his body was found in about 4 feet of water, close to 9/10ths of a mile downstream of where the canoe was located.

More Info and Updates

The Maine Game Warden Service said it will update this story and release more information when it is available.

