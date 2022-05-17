Wardens Recover The Body of Missing 78-Year-Old Man in Masardis, Maine

Wardens Recover The Body of Missing 78-Year-Old Man in Masardis, Maine

Maine Game Wardens

Maine Game Wardens Recover Body of Masardis Man

Maine Game Wardens said they have recovered the body of a 78-year-old Masardis man Tuesday morning after searching through the night.

78-Year-Old Went Fishing on Aroostook River

Donald Whipple was reported missing at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday night. He had gone fishing on the Aroostook River in Masardis around 7:00 p.m. on Monday. Wardens said his family reported him missing after they started searching for him when he did not return.

Canoe Located and Search with K9s

Members of the Warden Service found his canoe and pulled it to shore with his fishing gear still in it. A search of the river water and the riverbanks followed. Wardens searched with K9s and on foot through the night, but were not able to find Whipple.

Maine Game Wardens
loading...

Warden Service Airboat Team Called In

Additional Maine Game Wardens were called in around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning to help with the search. An airboat was launched around 7:30 a.m. to help search the river. The Warden Service Airboat Team located and recovered the body of Donald Whipple around 9:40 a.m. Officials said his body was found in about 4 feet of water, close to 9/10ths of a mile downstream of where the canoe was located.

Get our free mobile app
Maine Game Wardens
loading...

More Info and Updates

The Maine Game Warden Service said it will update this story and release more information when it is available.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: game wardens, Missing 78-Year-Old Masardis Man, Recover Body
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top