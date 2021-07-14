Waldo County Educator Arrested For Alleged Assault Involving Teen

According to a press release from the Maine Department Of Public Safety, an educator from Waldo County, who resides in China, was arrested on Sunday.

Maine State Police arrested 58-year-old Kevin Michaud, the director of the Waldo County Technical Center, at his home in China on Sunday.

In the press release, it is explained that he was charged with simple assault and summonsed for unlawful sexual touching.

Michaud reportedly came to the attention of police after online communications between him and a 13 year old girl were brought to their attention.

The charges stem from a pair of incidents that occurred in Palermo earlier this year.

After his arrest, Michaud was taken to the Waldo County Jail. He was released on bail with conditions that he have no contact with any children under the age of 18. He is also not to return to the school where he works.

According to the school's website, Michaud has been with the center since 2015. He has been in education for 30 years. He has been married since 1990 and has four children.

The website goes on to say that, in addition to working in education, he has

also worked in the restaurant, healthcare and autobody repair industries, as a bus and commercial truck driver, and was also self-employed as a freelance photographer for over 25 years. As an advocate of "lifelong learning", Mr. Michaud has also continued to evolve in his hobbies as a musician and martial artist, and looks forward to eventually learning how to weld, fly, build log cabins and whatever other interesting things come his way.

No other information is available.

***All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty***

