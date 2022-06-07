Wacha 3-Hits Angels Red Sox Win 1-0 [VIDEO]

Boston's Michael Wacha threw a complete game shut-out, outdueling Noah Syndergaard, and the Red Sox beat the Angels 1-0 Monday night in Anaheim. The win put the Red Sox 1 game over .500 at 28-27 and extended their winning streak to 5 games. The Angels have now lost 12 in a row

Wacha was dominant, allowing just 3 hits. He struck out 6 anad didn't walk a batter. He lowered his ERA to 1.99 on the season and is now 4-1.

The Red Sox managed just 6 hits. JD Martinez has 2 hits, including a double and was 2-3 and is now hitting .358

Xander Bogaerts as 1-4 witha double, his 15th of the season. He's hitting .322.

Rafael Devers was 1-4 and is hitting .339

Christian Vazquez was 1-4 with a 2-out RBI, driving in the lone run of the game in the top of the 2nd inning.

Michael Wacha on the complete game win.

Prior to the game the Red Sox activated Jackie Bradley Jr. from the paternity list and sent Jarren Duran back down to Triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox and Angels will play game 2 of their 4-game series Tuesday night. Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 8:38 p.m. and 1st pitch at 9:38 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.