Vinnie Vincent Says He’ll Release New Music in ’12 to 18 Months’

Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent is planning to finally release some of his previously unheard solo music that he’s been working on for the past three decades.

The reclusive six-stringer told The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn that he’s nearly completed work on his fabled Guitarmageddon solo album, the long-awaited follow-up to his 1996 Euphoria EP.

"This is my crowning moment of joy that I've been waiting for many, many, many years, just to be able to say to everybody in truth and reality, but we are finally mixing the two-inch masters, and I finally have control over my two-inch tape masters of all of my songs,” Vincent said. “And we're gonna be releasing new Vinnie Vincent music on vinyl. Within the next 12 to 18 months, it's all finally going to be released.”

Vincent stressed that this collection of long-gestating songs includes Guitarmageddon, which is “in the process of being mixed right now.” He also said he’s “just finished mixing the new Euphoria tracks that no one's ever heard. And it's pretty phenomenal."

You can listen to the full interview below.

Vincent first rose to stardom as a member of Kiss from 1982 to 1984. He portrayed the Ankh Warrior on 1982’s Creatures of the Night and helped usher the band into its unmasked era, cowriting eight of the 10 songs on 1983’s makeup-free Lick It Up, including the popular title track. Kiss dismissed Vincent in 1984 after the Lick It Up tour, and he went on to form the Vinnie Vincent Invasion, which featured future Slaughter members Mark Slaughter, Dana Strum and Bobby Rock. (Despite the acrimonious split, Vincent has said he's open to making an appearance during Kiss' farewell tour.)

In 1996, Vincent released the Euphoria EP on his own Metaluna label. The EP was supposed to preview Guitarmageddon, which never materialized. Vincent then vanished from the public eye for 22 years, until he agreed to appear at the Atlanta Kiss Expo in January 2018. Following a series of canceled gigs, Vincent also hosted a successful Merry Metal Christmas fan weekend in December 2019.

Vincent said he is “blown away” by his new music and hopes to bring it on the road soon.

“I’m finally able to say it's a new era of Vinnie Vincent music being released, this next 12 to 18 months,” the guitarist noted. “And I'm so proud to be able to say that. And if things start to open up and there are tours again, you can bet that I'll be out there."

