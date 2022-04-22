Motley Crue mount their twice-postponed "Stadium Tour" this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett in tow. Ahead of the trek, it's emerged that Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has recorded a new song with one of the tour's opening bands, Classless Act.

The tune featuring Neil is apparently Classless Act's group anthem, as it is also called "Classless Act." It's the first track on the rising Los Angeles band's imminent debut, Welcome to the Show, out June 24, as Sleaze Roxx reported on Friday (April 22). It's presumed we won't hear the cut until closer to the album release date. (Classless Act once included Slash's son London Hudson on drums, according to Trunk Nation.)

Meanwhile, Classless Act issued the third single from Welcome to the Show, "Time to Bleed." Watch the music video below. They previously released the effort's "This Is for You," featuring Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, as well as the album's lead single, "Give It to Me."

Classless Act will open the majority of shows on the Motley Crue tour that covers the U.S. starting in June. Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts were billed as additional openers, according to Blabbermouth.

Pre-add and pre-order Welcome to the Show here; see the album artwork and track listing under the video. Get Stadium Tour tickets here; the dates are also below.

Last year, Neil returned to performing after falling and breaking his ribs during a solo show. Motley Crue reportedly sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million around the same time.

Classless Act, "Time to Bleed"

Welcome to the Show Art + Track List

Better Noise Better Noise loading...

1. "Classless Act" (feat. Vince Neil)

2. "This Is for You" (feat. Justin Hawkins)

3. "Time to Bleed"

4. "On My Phone"

5. "All That We Are"

6. "Made in Hell"

7. "Storm Before the Calm"

8. "Haunting Love"

9. "Walking Contradiction"

10. "Give It to Me"

11. "Circles"

12. "Thoughts From a Dying Man"

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium

June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field

June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium

June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field

July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park

July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field

July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium

July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field

Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 2 – Vancouver, B.C. @ BC Place

Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.

Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium