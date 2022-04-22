Vince Neil Recorded a New Song With Motley Crue’s ‘Stadium Tour’ Openers
Motley Crue mount their twice-postponed "Stadium Tour" this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett in tow. Ahead of the trek, it's emerged that Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has recorded a new song with one of the tour's opening bands, Classless Act.
The tune featuring Neil is apparently Classless Act's group anthem, as it is also called "Classless Act." It's the first track on the rising Los Angeles band's imminent debut, Welcome to the Show, out June 24, as Sleaze Roxx reported on Friday (April 22). It's presumed we won't hear the cut until closer to the album release date. (Classless Act once included Slash's son London Hudson on drums, according to Trunk Nation.)
Meanwhile, Classless Act issued the third single from Welcome to the Show, "Time to Bleed." Watch the music video below. They previously released the effort's "This Is for You," featuring Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, as well as the album's lead single, "Give It to Me."
Classless Act will open the majority of shows on the Motley Crue tour that covers the U.S. starting in June. Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts were billed as additional openers, according to Blabbermouth.
Pre-add and pre-order Welcome to the Show here; see the album artwork and track listing under the video. Get Stadium Tour tickets here; the dates are also below.
Last year, Neil returned to performing after falling and breaking his ribs during a solo show. Motley Crue reportedly sold the rights to their song catalog for $150 million around the same time.
Classless Act, "Time to Bleed"
Welcome to the Show Art + Track List
1. "Classless Act" (feat. Vince Neil)
2. "This Is for You" (feat. Justin Hawkins)
3. "Time to Bleed"
4. "On My Phone"
5. "All That We Are"
6. "Made in Hell"
7. "Storm Before the Calm"
8. "Haunting Love"
9. "Walking Contradiction"
10. "Give It to Me"
11. "Circles"
12. "Thoughts From a Dying Man"
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
June 16 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
June 18 – Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 – Orlando, Fla. @ Camping World Stadium
June 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
June 24 – Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field
June 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
June 28 – Charlotte, N.C. @ BofA Stadium
June 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field
July 5 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
July 8 – Chicago, Ill @ Wrigley Field
July 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park
July 12 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 15 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Great American Park
July 17 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Field
July 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium
July 21 – Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field
Aug. 5 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park
Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 – Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 – Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, B.C. @ BC Place
Sept. 4 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stad.
Sept. 7 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium