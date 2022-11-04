Veterans Day is a ‘Fee-free Day’ at Acadia National Park

Entrance fees will be waived next Friday in Acadia National Park.

Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. To celebrate the occasion, entrance fees at National Parks around the country will be waived, including at Acadia National Park. The day is one of five dates this year that are designated as "fee-free days". It's also the last fee-free day for 2022.

According to the National Park Service, "fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee."

Fee-free days do not cover amenities or use fees for activities like camping, boat launch use, transportation, or special tours.

