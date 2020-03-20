US Warns Americans Against All Overseas Travel 

By Matthew Lee AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad for any reason.

At the same time it disclosed the first positive cornovirus test in a Washington-based employee and announced new restrictions the issuance of passports to U.S, citizens.

Until the travel alert upgrade, the department's advice to U.S. citizens had been to "reconsider" all international travel.

The change from the previous "level three" alert to a "level four" alert will likely have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel.