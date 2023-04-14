UMPI Graduate Named Acadia National Park Chief Ranger

Acadia National Park superintendent Kevin Schneider announced the selection of Darren Belskis as chief ranger of Acadia National Park. Belskis is currently the park’s deputy chief ranger.

"We are thrilled to see Darren continue working with Acadia National Park in this capacity,” said Schneider. “His intimate understanding of the park and the community combined with his past experience in the field will set him up for success in this new role.”

The chief ranger works with staff and partners to protect and preserve the park. That includes overseeing and leading the law enforcement rangers, the rangers who assist with entrance passes and the vehicle reservation system, fire management, emergency medical services, and search and rescue.

“I feel completely humbled and honored to be chosen as Acadia National Park's Chief Ranger,” says Belskis. “Honestly, I think it is still sinking in at this point. I'm looking forward to working with the park's leadership team, park staff, cooperators, and local partners in this new role.”

Belskis has 17 years of experience working in the National Park Service, and his career has taken him to parks all over the country. He began his career as a seasonal law enforcement officer at Acadia, before taking permanent law enforcement officer positions at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Wind Cave National Park. In 2014, Belskis returned to Acadia National Park as a supervisory park ranger. He was promoted to deputy chief ranger in 2021, and held the acting chief ranger position in December, 2022.

Belskis graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle with a Bachelor's degree in Park Management and Natural Resource Protection. He is an avid outdoorsman and loves to spend time with his wife and children