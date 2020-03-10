UMaine Prohibiting Travel, Asking Students to Stay on Campus

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Maine's public university system is prohibiting university-sponsored, non-essential air travel and encouraging students to stay on campus in response to the growing outbreak of COVID-19.

The University of Maine System announced on Tuesday that it's also strongly encouraging students, faculty members and staff to avoid personal travel to areas with known cases of COVID-19.

The system is asking students to remain on campus over spring break, and it will open residence and dining halls without additional room and board charges.

Spring break is scheduled for March 16 to 22.