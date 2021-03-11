UMaine Plans More Traditional Fall Semester

The University of Maine System has announced that all seven campuses are planning for a more traditional semester this fall that will include in-person classes as the major mode of instruction.

Maine CDC guidelines will determine exactly how many students will be allowed in classrooms and residence halls, and when universities are able to reopen athletic facilities and other public buildings.

UMaine system Chancellor Dannel Malloy said the campuses are encouraging employees and students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but are not requiring it at this time.