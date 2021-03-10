UMaine Hockey Loses Home Playoff Game to UNH 7-2

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team's season came to an end on Wednesday evening, March 10th when they lost their opening round Hockey East playoff game to the University of New Hampshire 7-2, in their first and only game at the Alfond Arena.

Maine trailed 1-0 at the end of the 1st period when Kalle Eriksson scored with 3 minutes left in the period.

The 2nd period was a wild 20 minutes, with 5 goals being scored. The problem for Maine was that UNH scored 3 of them, and led 4-2 at the end of the 2nd period. Eric MacAdams scored with 2:30 gone on a power play to make it 2-0 UNH. Maine scored 46 seconds later, off of the stick of Adrien Bisson and the score was 2-1. But UNH scored 35 seconds later when Jackson Pierson found the back of the net to make it 3-1. Uaine answered less than a minute and a half later when Lynden Breen scored, to make it 3-2. UNH finished the scoring in the 2nd period, on a short-handed goal, with 10:21 gone, as Tyler Ward scored to make it 4-2.

The 3rd period was all UNH. Filip Engaras scored with just a minute gone to make it 5-2.Luke Reid scored with 4:06 left to make it 6-2, on another short-handed goal and then Lucas Herrman scored the final goal, on a power play with 2:11 left.

Maine's problem as it was all season was taking penalties. They had 8 penalties on the night, an UNH capitalized going 2-6 on the power play, getting 14 shots off while on the power play. Maine on the other hand was 0-4 on the power play, with only 5 shots, and allowed 2 shorthanded goals.

UNH dominated winning the faceoffs 42-26.

Victor Ostman stopped 29 shots for Maine while Mike Robinson stopped 20 shots for UNH.