Maine Residents Could See Relief Checks As Soon As This Weekend

Now that President Biden’s $1.9 TRILLION COVID-19 pandemic relief package has been approved by the House, and the Senate, and the House (again), it is now on its way to the Resolute Desk (or whatever President Biden uses in the Oval Office). We’ll all start getting our checks soon after President Biden signs it.

What does that mean for you?

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, unless you make a pile of money (over $75,000 annually), each member of your household will receive $1,400 in “stimulus” money. For example, a family of four (2 adults, 2 children) will receive $5,600.

Economists say over 90% of the population of Maine will be eligible for stimulus money.

Additionally, the relief package will extend the $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits through Labor Day.

The State of Maine government also stands to benefit from the relief package. The state government will get somewhere between $1.2 billion and $1.7 billion. The money can be used to assist households, cover lost revenue, to help small businesses, to help non-profits, and to create / maintain infrastructure.

It is expected that President Biden will sign the bill on Friday. Mainers could start seeing their checks this weekend.

