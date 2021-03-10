If this isn't the sweetest story, I just don't know what is.

A couple met at Fenway Park in 1967, got engaged there four years later and then had their 35th anniversary there in 2007. If that wasn't enough to make the ballpark special to them, Donna and Thomas Wall just got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine there as well, according to WCVB. Talk about a love story! Donna, Thomas and Fenway Park.

The year that Donna and Thomas met was "the Impossible Dream" season, which was the year that the Red Sox owner, Tom Yawkey was threatening to move the ballteam out of Boston if repairs were not made to the park. For that, he needed the city's help. They were not willing because the team stunk up the room back in those days.

The 1965 and 1966 the Red Sox had never been worse. Even the Captain of the team, Carl Yastrzemski couldn't pull the team up. The Red Sox finished 9th in a 10 league season in 1966. Attendance was waaaaay down. There was no way the city was going to give help to a park that only attracted maybe 3 or 4,000 people.

In 1967, Dick Williams came in as the Manager and gave the team discipline and hard workouts. Not only was Spring Training difficult, but Yaz got in really great shape in the off-season. It brought the team from being the worst to American League Champions! All this information and more in this YouTube video:

Because of the attendance at the ballpark during that season, the park got the repairs it needed and Red Sox Nation was BORN!! LOVE THIS!

Donna and Thomas Wall were there even before the birth of Red Sox Nation and now Fenway is there for them.

