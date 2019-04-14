UFO Guitarist-Keyboardist Paul Raymond Dead at 73

With UFO having recently wrapped the U.K. leg of their final tour, the band received news that guitarist-keyboardist Paul Raymond has died at the age of 73. The musician’s death was confirmed by his partner, Sandra, who posted the news on social media.

Her message can be read below:

Hi to all the fans and people who knew Paul! This is Sandra, Paul's life partner speaking: With a desperate and broken heart, fully in tears and pains that feel like they will kill me I have to tell you that my most beautiful and beloved darling Paul Raymond has passed away today. The doctors were trying to reanimate him and with success at first but then his system shot down again and there was nothing more they could do for him, he died of a heart attack.

He absolutely enjoyed the last couple of weeks touring with UFO in the UK & Ireland and he was looking forward to the rest of this year's tour.

This photo was taken last Wednesday when we checked out of our last hotel before coming back to Germany!

I will always love him and I hope he will rest in peace until I'll see him again on the other side!!!

I love you so much Paul. Sandra

Raymond’s bandmate, Pete Way, also posted about Raymond’s death on his social media. His statement reads as follows:

I've just heard the sad news of Paul Raymond's passing

I won't pretend that we were always the best of friends but i am completely shattered to hear this.

My sincere condolences go out to his family, particularly Sandra

I'm gonna miss you mate!

Sleep tight

Pete x

Raymond first joined the band in 1976 and played on such standout albums as Lights Out, Obsession and No Place to Run. He served several stints with the group, but had been a regular with them since 2003.

UFO still have dates scheduled on their farewell run, but aren’t due back on tour until June and July in Europe, followed by a U.S. tour this fall.

A few other social media tributes have been made from some of Raymond’s peers. Read those below.