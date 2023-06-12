Massachusetts Ranked 3rd Most Likely to Survive Alien Invasion, but New Hampshire & Maine Might Be in Trouble

I’m still waiting for the Murder Hornets to show up. But as Bill Belichick might say, we’re onto aliens.

There’s good news, however; it seems at least one New England state is well-prepared for a possible alien invasion. This is according to a poll by NJCasino.com, as published in the New York Post (so you know it’s reliable).

Massachusetts ranked 3rd of all 50 humanoid statehoods in alien invasion preparedness. This should come as no surprise, given how people in the Berkshires stifled an attempted Martian coup back in 1969.

Unfortunately, other New England states didn’t score quite as well. Rhode Island came in 14th, with Vermont at 18 (if any aliens are reading, I suggest you avoid Vermont’s wooded Bermuda triangle). Connecticut ranked in the middle at 26.

You’d think, given New Hampshire’s endless obsession with UFOs, it would be ready to go when the green guys get here. But the Granite State ranked 38th overall.

And Maine, where Stephen King has preached the possibility of weirdness for nearly 50 years? 42nd. So, how did the fine folks at this New Jersey gambling site determine societal preparedness for an extraterrestrial takeover?

The “experts” based likelihood of survival on population density, number and frequency of UFO sightings, geographical factors such as caves and bodies of water (remember, aliens are allergic to water), and defense outlets.

Virginia ranked most likely to survive an alien invasion, with New York finishing 4th. Dead last? Nevada. Wow, what are the odds a gambling outlet from New Jersey would rank Vegas so low?

