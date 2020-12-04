Positive Coronavirus Cases at MSAD #1

MSAD #1 schools were dismissed at 1 pm Friday due to two additional positive cases of the coronavirus. Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent, MSAD #1 said in a memo, December 4 that all MSAD #1 schools will be closed through Friday, December 11.

Also, Zippel Elementary school in Presque Isle will switch to remote learning from Monday, December 7th through Tuesday, December 15th due to a staff member testing positive for the virus.

Read the Superintendent's memo below:

I am writing to inform you that we have been made aware of two additional positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in MSAD #1. As a result, we will be dismissing all schools today at 1:00pm.

Currently, members of the MSAD #1 Health Services department are notifying close contacts of the two individuals by phone and will be directing students and staff who are considered close contacts to quarantine for 14 days. If you are not contacted, your student is not considered a close contact.

As a result of the increasing cases in the district as well as the large number of close contacts associated with these positive cases, all MSAD #1 schools will be closed through Friday, December 11. I will be sending out additional information to the MSAD #1 community later this afternoon regarding the further details, remote learning, and a timeline for school reopening.

Sincerely, Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent

The Facebook post from Friday, December 4: