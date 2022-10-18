Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision in Waterboro, Maine

Two People Killed in Two Vehicle Collision in Waterboro

Two people have died following a crash early Tuesday morning in Waterboro, Maine.

A 47-year-old woman from North Waterboro and a 51-year-old man from Westbrook were killed when their vehicles collided on Thompson Road around 7:45 a.m. on October 18, 2022.

Driver of Van Died at the Scene of the Crash

One of the vehicles was a van owned by Southern Maine Transportation, according to WGME News. Officials said the driver, Hassan Abad Tukan, died at the scene.

Two Passengers in Van Taken to Local Care Facility

There were two other individuals in the van at the time of the collision. Both passengers were transported to Southern Maine Healthcare. Police said they were released from care after being treated.

Driver of Car was Died in the Crash

The driver of the second vehicle was alone in the car. April Barfield was also killed in the crash.

Ongoing Investigation and Additional Information

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the accident is ongoing. Updates will be posted online when more information is released and made available. Follow the York County Sheriff’s Office on their homepage and on Facebook.

