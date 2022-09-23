27-Year-Old New Brunswick Man Died After Two-Vehicle Collision

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, N.B. Man Died after Collision

The RCMP said a 27-year-old Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël, New Brunswick man died after a two vehicle crash in Baie de Petit Pokemouche on September 22, 2022.

Accident Happened on Route 113 in Baie de Petit Pokemouche, N.B.

The collision happened in the early morning around 6:40 a.m. on Thursday on Route 113. The man’s name was not released.

First responders said a pickup truck driven by the 27-year-old man crossed the center line going southbound and collided with another vehicle traveling north. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. Police said “he later died as a result of his injuries.”

Driver of Other Vehicle Released from Hospital

The driver of the truck was the only person in the vehicle at the time. The driver of the other vehicle was the sole occupant and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was transported to the hospital and then released.

Get our free mobile app

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

Assisting on the scene of the accident were the Caraquet and Lamèque RCMP detachments, Ambulance New Brunswick and Shippagan Fire Department.

The crash scene is being reconstructed by a RCMP collision reconstructionist. The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Route 113 is open. It was down to just one lane for almost six hours on Thursday morning. On the scene to assist were members of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

The RCMP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.