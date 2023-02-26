Two People Injured in Plane Crash on Ebeemee Lake, Maine

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed on Ebeemee Lake in Piscataquis County on Sunday afternoon.

Two People Taken to the Hospital after Plane Crash

The Brownville Fire Department said "the plane was not on fire & all occupants were out with minor injuries." Snowmobilers who witnessed the crash helped update first responders. Three Rivers Ambulance & the Milo Fire Department assisted.

"Fire personnel ensured their were no hazards with the aircraft & coordinated with Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office," said the Brownville Fire Department.

Crash Sight is Secure and Under Investigation

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Officials secured the crashed aircraft.

