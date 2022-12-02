The Maine Drug Enforcement agency arrested and charged a 42-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman on Wednesday for aggravated drug trafficking in Deer Isle, Maine.

Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A joint investigation with the MDEA’s Down East Task Force, the Maine Warden Service, and the Maine Marine Patrol began in the early part of November. A case against Dexter Bray involving night hunting led officials to find him in possession of three firearms, approximately 10 grams of fentanyl and over $3000 in cash.

Fentanyl, Cocaine and Firearms Seized

Based on that information and a further investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Bray’s home on GOA Way in Deer Isle on November 30, 2022. Approximately 23 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine, over $16,000 in suspected drug proceeds, along with 46 firearms was seized from the residence.

MDEA MDEA loading...

Arrests and Charges

Dexter Bray was arrested along with his girlfriend, Heather Davis - both from Deer Isle.

Bray was arrested for 2 counts of Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W (Fentanyl).

Davis was arrested for Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W (Fentanyl) and Violation of Conditions of Release (Currently on bail for unlawful possession of fentanyl).

Assisting Agencies

Several agencies and departments assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency in the investigation including the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The MDEA posted a reminder saying, “all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Contact the MDEA

Contact the MDEA if you have any information about illegal drug activity in your area. You can call their tip-line at 1-800-452-6457 or by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411).

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

