Two Men Fled after Shooting Four People in Central Maine
Four young adults were shot Saturday evening at a gathering in Manchester, Maine.
Two Men Approached the Group and Shots Fired
Police said two men in hoods approached the group and at least one of them fired their weapon. Witnesses also said the two male suspects fled the scene after the shooting, according to WGME News. Police said they do not believe the incident is random.
Victims Recovering
The four people shot were transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, according to officials.
Saturday Evening Shooting
The shootings took place near Ahern Street and O'Malley Street in Manchester around 4:40 pm on Saturday evening.
Developing Story with Updates
This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted when they are released to the media. Free app download to get alerts when news is breaking.
