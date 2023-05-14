Two Men Fled after Shooting Four People in Central Maine

Four young adults were shot Saturday evening at a gathering in Manchester, Maine.

Two Men Approached the Group and Shots Fired

Police said two men in hoods approached the group and at least one of them fired their weapon. Witnesses also said the two male suspects fled the scene after the shooting, according to WGME News. Police said they do not believe the incident is random.

Victims Recovering

The four people shot were transported to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, according to officials.

Saturday Evening Shooting

The shootings took place near Ahern Street and O'Malley Street in Manchester around 4:40 pm on Saturday evening.

Developing Story with Updates

This is a developing story and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted when they are released to the media. Free app download to get alerts when news is breaking.

