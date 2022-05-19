Car and School Bus Collision

Two men from Atholville, New Brunswick have died after a collision between a school bus and a car on Route 11 Charlo, N.B. The accident happened on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 around 12:15 p.m.

Incident Details

The RCMP said a 65-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both deceased in the car. Three students and the driver were on the school bus at the time of the collision. They did not have any serious injuries, according to police. Two of the students and the driver were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death for the two men in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

The agencies that responded to the scene were the Campbellton RCMP and the Charlo Fire Department. In addition, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Department of Justice and Public Safety were on the scene. Also assisting with the investigation are the RCMP collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's office.

Statement from the RCMP

The RCMP said: “The RCMP expresses their condolences to the men's family and friends, and are working with the Anglophone North School District and other agencies involved to ensure the proper support services are offered.”

